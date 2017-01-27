Jury finds suspect in 'Chasing a Killer' case guilty of murder, gun charges

As the jury verdict was read in the murder trial of her third son's accused killer — guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty — Diane Frederick felt "relief" rush over her, she said.

Her first son's killing in 1998 had never been solved. Her second son's killing in 2009, by a police officer, was ruled justified. Now, Delvonta Morten was guilty of first-degree murder and three separate handgun charges in the killing of her third son, Kevin Cannady, in 2015.

"I was just out of words," Frederick said of hearing the verdict. "Really, I'm glad it's over and I'm just glad that justice was served."

Morten, 23, was charged last February in the September 2015 killing of Cannady, 29, of Northwest Baltimore, after a roller coaster of a homicide investigation that had started off with detectives finding strong leads but then stalled for months — at one point threatening to go cold. A reporter for The Baltimore Sun was granted exclusive access to the homicide investigation, and accompanied detectives as they pored over evidence and interviewed suspects.

The investigation was featured in the five-part "Chasing a Killer" series that was published in The Sun in 2015.

As the verdict was read Friday morning, Morten sat silently, looking at the floor. After, his public defender, Kelly Swanston, squeezed his left shoulder and whispered into his ear.

As Morten stood to leave the courtroom in chains, he addressed his mother, who sat in tears in the row behind Frederick: "Don't cry, ma. I'm aight," Morten said. "Stop crying, ma."

Morten's mother declined to comment, as did Swanston.

Frederick and other members of Cannady's family hugged as Det. Damon Talley — who investigated the case along with Det. Thomas Jackson, both of whom were featured in the Sun series — looked on.

Talley declined to comment on the verdict, as did Assistant State's Attorney Angela Diehl.

Diehl had argued during the trial that Morten could be seen wearing a black sweatshirt on surveillance video before the killing, and that his DNA was found on the gun that was used. She had urged jurors to use their "common sense" in assessing the case.

In Morten's defense, Swanston had argued the state's case had been slapped together, that the surveillance video wasn't clear enough to positively identify Morten, and that the DNA tests that connected him to the gun were unreliable. "There are a lot of holes in the state's case," she argued.

The jury began delibertations on Thursday afternoon, and returned with their unanimous verdict before noon on Friday.

Cannady was killed in the 4800 block of Cordelia Ave. about 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2015 while walking with two men. Police said Morten was one of the men, and had stopped walking, waited for Cannady to take a few more steps, and then shot him in the head.

Detectives caught a break when a tip came in about two men, one in a black sweatshirt, burying something in an alley — which turned out to be the gun used to kill Cannady, prosecutors said.

Morten acknowledged being in the area at the time to police but denied involvement in the shooting, saying he'd handed off his clothing to another man who was later killed in a separate shooting. Morten did not testify in his own defense.

In addition to first-degree murder, Morten was found guilty of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence; carrying a firearm; and possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so because of a prior conviction.

His sentencing has been scheduled for March 15.

