Jurors begin deliberations in 'Chasing a Killer' case

Delvonta Morten could be seen in a black sweatshirt on surveillance video before the shooting, and his DNA was found on a gun police say was used to kill a 29-year-old Northwest Baltimore man in September 2015, a prosecutor said during closing arguments at his murder trial Thursday.

Put together, the evidence undoubtedly pointed to Morten, assistant state's attorney Angela Diehl said.

"Use your common sense," she told jurors, before they began deliberations.

Morten, 23, was charged in February with first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year-old Kevin Cannady.

Attorneys for Morten said he is innocent, and argued the state's case against him was slapped together in order to make an arrest. Surveillance video in the case wasn't clear enough to positively identify Morten, and DNA tests that connected him to the gun is unreliable, said Kelly Swanston, Morten's public defender.

"There are a lot of holes in the state's case," she said.

Swanston argued that investigators did not do a thorough investigation, and only arrested Morten because "they wanted to solve this case."

The investigation into Cannady's death was the subject of a 2015 Baltimore Sun five-part series "Chasing a Killer." The Baltimore Police Department granted a Sun reporter exclusive access to accompany detectives on the street, watch them pore over leads and interview suspects.

Cannady was killed in the 4800 block of Cordelia Ave., near Reisterstown Road, at about 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2015. He was walking with two men, one of whom police said was Morten. Police said Morten stopped, waited a few steps, and then shot Cannady in the head.

The first responding officer said in court that a large crowd had gathered at the scene and directed him to the body. Cannady lay face down on the sidewalk surrounded by a large pool of blood. He was pronounced dead at Sinai Hospital.

Diehl said police were unable to find witnesses to the shooting at the scene. But police caught a break when about 15 minutes after the shooting a 911 caller reported two men were seen burying something in an alley near where the shooting occurred.

The caller gave police a description of two men -- one in a burgundy North Face jacket and another in a black sweatshirt with a white design -- and directed officers to the area where they found a gun.

Though ballistic testing done to connect the bullet from Cannady's body to the recovered gun was inconclusive, Morten's DNA was found on the gun, Diehl said.

During testimony on Wednesday, Charlotte Word, a forensic expert witness hired by the defense, said that type of DNA testing used by police -- True Allele technology -- can be unreliable, especially when there is more than one person's DNA recovered.

More than one person's DNA was recovered from the gun, according to testimony, but police ruled out other suspects whose DNA was found on the weapon.

In her closings arguments, Swanston cited Word's testimony that the DNA testing used by police can result in incorrect outcomes.

But Diehl noted other evidence, such as surveillance video, which she said put Morten at the shooting scene.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from a nearby convenience store and a used car lot. The video from the car lot showed people running away after the shooting, including two men matching the description that the 911 caller reported. Another video also captured the two men with the same descriptions inside the convenience store just before the shooting.

When Morten was interviewed by homicide detectives two months after the killing, they showed him footage that they said captured him carrying out the shooting, Diehl said. Morten acknowledged that he was at the store, but claimed that he handed off his clothing to another man who committed the shooting. That man was later killed in a separate shooting, according to testimony.

A second man who was with Morten when the shooting occurred was not charged in connection with Cannady's death. He has denied knowing that the shooter was planning to open fire.

Morten, dressed in blue button-down Polo shirt and dress pants during trial, did not testify in his own defense.

