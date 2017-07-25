2 arrested in robbery, fatal stabbing of man in Charles Village apartment, police say

Two men have been arrested in the robbery and fatal stabbing of another man in his Charles Village apartment last week, Baltimore Police said Tuesday.

Eric Dollson, 44, and Eric Brown, 42, have each been charged with first- and second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, armed robbery and first- and second-degree assault, police said.

Neither man could be reached as of Tuesday afternoon.

The body of Jose Gonzales-Jiminez, 31, was found decomposing in his apartment in the 100 block of W. 25th Street on July 19, police said. His body was in the kneeling position at the side of bed, police said.

Gonzales-Jiminez had “just cashed his paycheck” and had $600 on him at the time, police said.

The medical examiner’s office determined that he had suffered “several puncture wounds” to the left side of his neck, police said.

Dollson was arrested on unrelated charges last week, and court records show he was being held without bail in the murder case. A public defender for him in the murder case could not be reached for comment.

Brown was arrested Monday. He did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Tuesday.

Police said surveillance footage showed two men, identified as Dollson and Brown, entering and exiting the property around the time of the killing, about 2:30 a.m. July 18. Witnesses also helped identify the pair, police said.

Police said that Dollson “admitted to being present” when Gonzales-Jiminez was assaulted, but said “he only participated in the robbery not the murder.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun