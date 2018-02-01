Baltimore Ceasefire organizers plan for third violence-free weekend

Organizers of the Baltimore Ceasefire campaign are again gearing up for 72 hours in which they hope there will be no shootings or homicides in the city.

Dozens of community events are again planned throughout the Baltimore this weekend, including peace walks, movie screenings of uplifting films, a basketball tournament for youth and a Super Bowl chili cook-off Sunday.

The quarterly ceasefire weekends began in August when the city approached 188 killings for 2017. That event included marches, cookouts and vigils across Baltimore — but also two homicides. Organizers and attendees, however, said they see the events as successes in uniting the community. During the second ceasefire weekend in November, one man was killed.

“We’re doing ceasefires quarterly because we saw what the first one did, how much hope it gave the city,” Erricka Bridgeford, one of the event’s founders, told The Baltimore Sun before the November Ceasefire weekend, held as the city neared 300 homicides.

If this weekend goes as planned, it would not be the first killings-free weekend in Baltimore this year. There were no homicides between Jan. 12-19.

Bridgeford posted a video on her Instagram account this week to to get the city “pumped” about the February ceasefire weekend.

“I know a lot of you all think that Baltimore can’t go three whole days without nobody getting killed… but you don’t know what you are talking about if that’s what you think,” Bridgeford said. She noted the week in January and also a stretch between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12 when there were no homicides. There were 343 homicides in all of last year, the highest per-capita rate on record.

Bridgeford also noted that there were two days without any shootings during the last ceasefire weekend in November.

“We can do it if we put our mind to it, if we all agree this is what we are going to do,” she said in Instagram the video.

She did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

In the first month of the year, the city had 26 homicides, down from 32 recorded in January the previous year.

Before the November event, Bridgeford said the violence-free campaign has been successful in mobilizing the community and offering hope to residents who are beginning to recognize that there are solutions to many of the city’s problems.

“Before, we didn’t realize,” she said.

For a list of ceasefire events this weekend, visit baltimoreceasefire.com/calendar

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5