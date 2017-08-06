Despite killings, Baltimore ceasefire leaders say spirit of event will continue

Erricka Bridgeford, a special guest at Living Hope at Kingdom Life Church in West Baltimore, received a standing ovation from the white-clad congregation Sunday before listing the successes of this weekend’s Baltimore Ceasefire.

Bridgeford and other community members had called for a 72-hour halt to the violence that has claimed the lives of more than 200 people in Baltimore so far this year — one of the fastest paces of violence in modern Baltimore history. Groups took the message to the streets, hosting dozens of separate events, staying out all night and offering food and services. The ceasefire was to end at midnight.

Despite their efforts, three people were shot, two of them fatally, in Baltimore overnight Saturday — prompting Bridgeford to reflect on what the ceasefire had achieved.

“We knew this one thing might not keep everybody from killing somebody,” she said. “We can talk about how we were afraid, and our fears became irrelevant, and we tried anyway.”

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith called the event “a beautiful sight.”

“We are proud of the grassroots efforts this weekend with the Baltimore Ceasefire,” he said. “This has been a great conversation starter and momentum builder. Hopefully everyone who participated in events around the Baltimore Ceasefire will use this as energy to continue to move forward to do their part in driving down violence in our city.”

During an upbeat church service that focused on the message of finding light in the darkness, Bridgeford outlined the successes of the movement she said had gained international recognition from supporters as far away as Portugal, Russia and China.

Groups, families and individuals hosted more than 40 separate events over the course of the weekend to encourage an end to the violence, and “celebrate life on their own terms,” she said.

Gang members called Ceasefire organizers to say they would not engage in violence, Bridgeford said. Corner boys said their blocks would stay quiet. That type of buy-in was critical, she said, in order for it to work at all.

“We knew we were not going to have any success if everybody didn’t know about it,” she said. “Everybody owned it.”

Bridgeford said she was brokenhearted by the two killings this weekend.

But, she added, “when you are brokenhearted, those cracks in your heart now allow for your light to shine out, and for light of the world to shine into you.”

Sunlight poured in through the skylights in the ceiling as she spoke.

Bridgeford acknowledged that critics likely would point out the two killings and dismiss the weekend’s efforts as a failure. But the spirit of the ceasefire — and the people who carried it — will continue, she said.

“There is no question about whether the Baltimore Ceasefire is a success,” she said. “Around the world, there’s no question about that.”

Pastor Michael Phillips introduced Bridgeford and about a half dozen other Baltimore Ceasefire volunteers who attended the service.

“We’ve got your back!” he shouted, to cheers.

Phillips then read from 2 Corinthians, preaching about God’s ability to shine light in the darkness. The pastor, like most in the pews, wore all white for the service as a sign of solidarity to those who have lost hope and those who have lost loved ones to violence.

“We might be cast down, but we’re not conquered,” he said. “Somebody might’ve died in the last few hours, but it ain’t over. … [God] is not finished with you yet, and He is not finished with Baltimore yet.”

Jeffrey Morton, 37, of Randallstown, a fitness trainer and Living Hope member since 2013, said he had invited family members of a recent homicide victim to attend Sunday’s service — completely forgetting the planned Ceasefire theme.

The solidarity they took from the jubilant service was all over their faces, he said.

“You could see the emotion,” Morton said, “to get to hear those positive words: ‘You’re not the only one.’ ‘You’re not alone.’ There is light in the darkness.’ ‘We can get out of the darkness together.’ … That’s part of being Americans: we never quit.”

Martha Brown, 73, of Towson, who has attended the church since 1980, said she thought the Baltimore Ceasefire was “awfully bold,” but poignant.

“She’s right about things,” Brown said, referring to Bridgeford. “We have to stick together, so people can recognize what’s going on in the city.”

Delores Hawkins, a 12-year member of Living Hope who grew up on Caton Avenue before moving to Columbia, found Bridgeford’s message of nonviolence to be “a breath of fresh air.”

“She was truthful, no pretense,” Hawkins said. “It’s important to keep striving for it.”

Her daughter, Toya Robertson, 19, said she follows an Instagram account that posts photos of those killed in the city, and sees the posts so frequently that it becomes unnervingly easy to keep scrolling.

“I didn’t realize I was numb to it,” she said. “‘Another soul is lost.’ ‘Rest in Peace this person,’ ‘Rest in Peace that person.’”

If nothing else, the effort was successful in bringing so many people together and to push for peace in Baltimore’s streets, she said.

“The goal wasn’t reached,” Robertson said, “but it reached a lot of people’s hearts.”

