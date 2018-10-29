Baltimore Ceasefire returns this weekend, calling for no killings in 72-hour period

Organizers are urging a three-day period of peace during the fourth Baltimore Ceasefire event of the year this weekend.

Branded with the slogan, “Nobody kill anybody,” the quarterly call for a weekend without homicides returns Nov. 2-4.

This Ceasefire comes as the city has seen 261 homicides in 2018. In the last three months, there have been 99 killings, according to data collected by The Baltimore Sun.

The grassroots movement celebrated its one-year anniversary in August, while the Ceasefire weekend in February was the first in which no one was killed over the designated 72-hour period.

Last year there were 342 homicides in Baltimore, marking the deadliest year per capita in the city.

This weekend’s Ceasefire will include a series of events aimed at promoting peace, including a unity concert by Paul Laurence Dunbar High School students, a remembrance event in Brooklyn, chances for participants to make and share art related to peace, and a peace walk.

The full list of events is available on the Baltimore Ceasefire website.

