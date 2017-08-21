Baltimore man gets 32 years for shootings, one linked to retaliatory murder of rapper Lor Scoota

Fred Catchings was sentenced Monday to 32 years in prison for opening fire on a man in West Baltimore last summer, an attack that police said led to the retaliatory killing of Catching’s boyhood friend, the local rapper Lor Scoota.

Catchings, 25, accepted a deal from prosecutors, pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder and using a handgun in a violent crime. With the plea, he also admitted to a triple shooting in July 2016. In that shooting, three people were wounded in their legs.

The judge asked him if he wished to speak before sentencing, but Catchings declined. He showed no reaction to his sentence Monday morning in Baltimore Circuit Court.

His attorney, Sharon May, declined to comment.

“Retaliatory violence will not be tolerated and today's sentence is indicative of that fact,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement Monday.

In June 2016, Catchings jumped out of a black SUV near Gilmor Homes and opened fire on Davonte Robinson, police said. Robinson, 24, was shot in his back, buttocks and thigh, but survived.

The shooting, however, sent Robinson’s friends out for revenge.

Catchings grew up with Lor Scoota on Pennsylvania Avenue and was named in lyrics by the rising young rapper.

It was just hours after Robinson was shot that Scoota was driving from a charity basketball game at Morgan State University, an event to promote peace in Baltimore. Police found Lor Scoota’s car crashed into a corner store, the rapper shot dead inside.

As police investigated the killing, they identified people of interest, including a 22-year-old named Cortez Mitchell.

In October Mitchell was stopped at a traffic light when a gunman approached him. The gunman opened fire and killed Mitchell, and the sequence of street violence went on.

Leta Person, the mother of Lor Scoota, talks about her son almost a year after he was shot and killed. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Leta Person, the mother of Lor Scoota, talks about her son almost a year after he was shot and killed. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente