Baltimore Police lieutenant who heads casino district charged with theft

A Baltimore Police lieutenant overseeing the Horseshoe Casino district has been charged with theft of overtime after an internal investigation was sparked by an anonymous letter that said he was "never at work."

Investigators began conducting surveillance on Lt. Steven Bagshaw in late March. At one point they watched him at his home on the Eastern Shore, using a department vehicle that he was not authorized to take home, according to court records.

Using surveillance, license plate reader records and GPS technology, police monitored Bagshaw, who has been with the agency for 21 years, and determined he would "routinely report to work many hours late and/or leave many hours early, sometimes missing entire regular hour shifts or entire overtime shifts."

From April 1 through May 12, he received $8,628.77 for time he was not actually working, police say.

About $1,420 of that was paid for by the Horseshoe Casino, which the city bills for secondary employment for officers who work the casino district, records show.

City pay records show Bagshaw made $170,000 in fiscal year 2016, on a base salary of $106,000.

Bagshaw was charged Thursday with two counts of theft scheme and unauthorized removal of property, court records show, and he was released on $15,000 unsecured personal bond.

Bagshaw has been suspended without pay, the police department said.

He could not immediately be reached for comment and did not have a lawyer listed in court records.

This story will be updated as additional details become available.

