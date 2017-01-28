Baltimore police arrest more teenagers amid carjacking spike

Baltimore police said Friday that they have charged three more teens with carjacking — the latest in a series of arrests of young people accused of stealing vehicles across the city.

While homicides and shootings have garnered much attention in what has been a violent January, carjackings are up by 63 percent to start 2017.

Police said Friday that they had charged three teens — two boys, ages 15 and 17, and a girl, 15 — with carjacking a Toyota Corolla using a replica handgun in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers said the teens stole the car from a man in the 3700 block of Eastwood Drive in Belair-Edison on Saturday. The victim told police the two boys assaulted him while the girl held a replica gun. They were arrested Thursday after a patrol officer spotted the stolen vehicle and caught the teens after a car and foot chase.

All three were taken to the city’s juvenile booking facility.

The announcement came one day after police said they had arrested several teenagers and an adult who was with those teenagers in connection with stolen-car and robbery cases from around the city.

In one case, officers said they made several arrests after receiving a call about juveniles pulling on car door handles in Hampden. Police stopped a car that didn’t have its headlights on and discovered that the car, a 2008 Scion, had been taken in an armed carjacking in Old Goucher.

Its driver, a 20-year-old who was traveling with teenagers in the car, was charged with possession of a stolen car.

Police also ran the tag number of a nearby car and discovered that it had been stolen in Remington. Its 15-year-old driver, who also was traveling with teenagers as passengers, was charged with possessing a stolen car.

Three teenagers were also charged in a Federal Hill robbery case Wednesday. Police said they went to the 100 block of W. Lee St. around 8:20 a.m. for a reported robbery. The victim told police she had been robbed at knifepoint by three teenagers who took her 2014 Jeep Cherokee. Police found the vehicle in Harlem Park.

Five teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 19 were in the car, police said. A 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were charged as juveniles with robbery and auto theft.

So far in 2017, there have been 39 carjackings in Baltimore, compared with 24 during the same period of time last year.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis called this week for help from the community, other city agencies, prosecutors and even the president to help slow the city’s pace of crime.

Twenty-six people were killed in the year’s first 25 days. Davis said police are allocating more officers to patrol and redeploying gang units and other special squads to areas of the city where violence is the worst.

Davis also said officers have been encountering an unusually high number of juveniles during carjacking or stolen-car investigations who were in the company of older males. He said young adults are “preying” on juveniles, persuading them to commit major crimes, knowing the “apathetic” criminal justice system will be lenient in its punishment.

He said parents need to be more aware of whom their children are associating with and whether they are going to school. All city agencies need to help provide struggling parents and families with assistance, Davis said.