Suspect identified, being sought in Baltimore car theft, kidnapping

Baltimore Police on Friday identified John Bowling, 37, as the suspect in the theft of a vehicle with two small children inside Thursday — saying he is wanted on kidnapping and other charges and asking for the public's help locating him.

Police briefly issued an Amber Alert on Thursday after the car was stolen near Patterson Park. They soon after located the children unharmed several blocks away.

Police said a woman had left her vehicle with the keys in the ignition — and a 4-year-old boy and a 19-month-old boy inside — while unloading items from her car about 6 p.m. in the first block of North Port Street when a man jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The vehicle, a gray 2007 Saturn Ion with a Maryland tag of 6CE3859, has not been recovered.

In addition to kidnapping, Bowling is charged with theft and reckless endangerment, police said. His last known address is in the 7600 block of Poplar Road in Dundalk.

Anyone with information about Bowling is asked to call 911, police said.

