3 arrested in attempted carjacking in Canton in which woman is struck with gun, police say

A man and two teenage boys have been arrested in an attempted carjacking in Canton in which a woman was struck in the head with a gun, Baltimore police said Monday.

Tremaine Thomas, 21, and Kwamaine Thomas, 17, both of the 3000 block of Grayson Street in Rosemont, and Sean Douglass, 16, of the 2400 block of E. Fayette Street in Patterson Place, were charged as adults with attempted robbery, attempted carjacking, assault and handgun violations, police said.

At the time of the incident, Kwamaine Thomas was out on bail on two separate gun charges stemming from, according to online court records.

The incident and the arrests occurred on Friday. Police did not provide a time. They said they could not describe the relationship between Tremaine Thomas and Kwamaine Thomas, other than that they share an address.

Police said the 30-year-old victim, who was not identified, was in her vehicle near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Hudson Street when a male suspect knocked on the passenger-side window of her vehicle. About the same time, a second male suspect opened her door and pointed a gun at her head, police said.

When the woman "attempted to flee," the second suspect struck her in the back of the head with the gun, causing the magazine to fall out of the gun and into her lap, police said.

The woman was then able to flee, police said. She observed the suspects getting into a silver vehicle, police said. She then approached detectives who were on foot near O'Donnell and Potomac streets, also in Canton, and told them what had happened, police said.

Officers relayed the information, and officers in one of the police department's Foxtrot helicopters located the vehicle. The arrests were made shortly thereafter during a traffic stop, police said.

Police did not specify which suspect allegedly struck the victim with the gun.

Tremaine Thomas, Kwamaine Thomas and Douglass were all being held without bail.

Janette DeBoissiere, chief attorney in the Eastside District Court, was listed in online court records as Kwamaine Thomas' and Douglass' attorney. She could not be reached for comment. Tremaine Thomas did not have an attorney listed.

Douglass has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 27. Tremaine Thomas and Kwamaine Thomas have a preliminary hearing scheduled July 18.

Kwamaine Thomas had been arrested on June 6 on two gun charges, but was released on $100,000 bail on June 8. He is due in court in that case on June 30. He did not have an attorney listed in that case.

