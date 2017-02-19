Man shot on MTA bus in Baltimore

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized late Saturday after being shot while on an MTA bus in Baltimore, police said.

Police learned the man was in an argument with a woman while on the No. 27 Maryland Transit Administration bus when the woman pulled a handgun and shot the man at least once in "upper torso," police said. The victim was expected to survive, police said.

The shooting took place at 10:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Russell Street in the Carroll-Camden Industrial Area near the stadium complex.

Police have a suspect, and an arrest warrant has been issued, they said Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

