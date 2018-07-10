State's attorney won't press charges against police commanders

The state’s attorney’s office has decided not to pursue charges against two divorced police commanders, according to a spokeswoman.

“After reviewing the evidence associated with the criminal allegations of both Major Kimberly Burrus and Captain Torran Burrus, our office will not be pursuing prosecution of either officers,” Melba Saunders, spokeswoman for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, said in an email Tuesday night.

Maj. Kimberly Burrus was suspended from the department in May after The Baltimore Sun revealed she was under investigation for alleged theft.

The following month, Maj. Burrus filed a criminal complaint against her ex-husband, fellow police commander Capt. Torran Burrus, alleging he burglarized her home to obtain evidence used against her in the theft case.

The charges led to Capt. Torran Burrus’ suspension without pay. His attorney, Roya Hanna, said last month that he was innocent of any crime.

Ultimately, neither case offered compelling evidence, according to Saunders, who said Maj. Burrus’ actions did not show “a deliberate attempt to steal” from the nonprofit she founded.

Kimberly Burrus founded the nonprofit Blue Love Across America after the unrest in Baltimore in 2015 to improve relations between police and citizens. However, by 2016 the nonprofit had stopped operating.

During a custody hearing, Burrus admitted to using the nonprofit’s credit card to buy plane tickets to Europe for her and her two sons. She said she did so after her own credit cards were declined.

But according to Saunders, the state’s attorney’s office found that the amount Burrus spent from the charity for personal reasons was in line with the amount of personal money she used to start and maintain it.

In regards to Capt. Torran Burrus, Saunders said there was “insufficient evidence of intent to prove first degree burglary,” as well as a lack of “evidence to satisfy the statute of limitations for other burglary and theft allegations.”

Lawyers for neither Burrus could not immediately be reached Tuesday night. Baltimore police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

