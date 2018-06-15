Baltimore police commander under theft investigation claims ex-husband burglarized home to get evidence against her

A Baltimore Police commander who was suspended last month after The Baltimore Sun revealed she was under investigation for theft has now filed a criminal complaint against her ex-husband, alleging he burglarized her home to obtain evidence used against her in the theft case.

Maj. Kimberly Burrus wrote in a criminal complaint filed Friday that her ex-husband, fellow police commander Capt. Torran Burrus, “had no reason nor did he have permission” to enter an enclosed porch on her home where the evidence — a bank statement — was located.

She wrote that his behavior made her “afraid and uncomfortable.”

His attorney said the charges — which led to his suspension without pay Friday — were nothing more than “retaliation” for his bringing his ex-wife’s suspected theft to light, and that he is innocent of any crime.

Torran Burrus said during a December custody hearing concerning the couple’s son that he had seen the bank statement in a recycling bin on his then-wife’s porch, and that he had taken it and turned it over to internal affairs because he believed it showed she had stolen thousands of dollars from a nonprofit she’d started to improve police-community relations.

Kimberly Burrus, who is suspended with pay, admitted during the hearing to taking the money and using it to purchase plane tickets for a personal European vacation, but said the money was owed to her by the nonprofit. She also questioned how Torran Burrus had come by the bank statement.

In her complaint filed Friday, she wrote that they were living apart at the time and he had no business being on her porch.

A criminal summons based on her new complaint charges Torran Burrus with first-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, three counts of theft and trespassing. However, it was unclear whether prosecutors had reviewed or signed off on the charges.

Melba Saunders, a spokeswoman for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby, declined to comment, calling it “an open and pending matter.”

A trial date has been set in the Torran Burrus case for July 11.

Roya Hanna, his attorney, said he was being punished for being a whistle blower and urged Mosby’s office to dismiss the charges against him as soon as possible.

“Currently he is suspended without pay for bringing police wrongdoing to light while the wrongdoer is suspended with pay,” she said. “We are confident that the State’s Attorney’s Office would not want to punish officers who are trying to improve the Police Department and bring corruption to light by proceeding with these charges.”

Kimberly Burrus founded Blue Love Across America after the unrest in 2015 in order to raise money for events where police and local residents could “address the complexity of reducing crime and maintaining a positive view of one another,” according to the group’s website.

At the hearing, she said she had intended to pay back the money she took for the plane tickets, but later decided not to do so.

“It was my intention initially to put the money back, but what happened was the taxes were never done on the nonprofit,” she testified at the hearing. “I was starting to get letters from the state saying that if I didn’t turn in X, Y, Z, then the nonprofit would be closed out. I got a letter from the bank saying that if I didn’t provide certain documentation, that the bank account would be closed out. So I didn’t return the funds.”

The Baltimore Sun first reported the theft investigation against Kimberly Burrus on June 4, after reviewing tape of the December custody hearing. Kimberly Burrus was serving in an elite fellowship with the International Association of Chiefs of Police at the time.

The day the story was published, the police department recalled her from the fellowship and suspended her. The IACP said it was not aware that Burrus was under investigation during her time in the fellowship, including when she accepted it in March.

The police department has declined to comment on the theft investigation or why Burrus was selected for the IACP fellowship while under investigation.

