Dundalk man sentenced to life in prison for violent ambush in 2017

A 28-year-old Dundalk man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for conspiracy to commit murder, prosecutors said.

A Baltimore jury convicted Antonio Burrs on two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in March.

Prosecutors say Burrs got in a fight with two men over a social media post in March 2017, then ambushed them as they were driving outside the Airport Bar and Grill at the edge of the Dundalk Marine Terminal in Southeast Baltimore.

Prosecutors say a woman walked toward the car before Burrs and another man jumped out and started shooting into the car. The victims crashed the car behind the bar.

One man was wounded and shot in his head and hand.

