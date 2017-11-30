Feds: Indicted gun task force officer planted drugs, duped Baltimore Det. Suiter into finding them

New charges have been filed against an indicted member of the Baltimore Police gun task force, alleging that in 2010 he planted drugs after a high-speed chase that ended with a death and told Det. Sean Suiter to search the car.

In a new indictment unsealed Thursday afternoon, prosecutors wrote that then-Detective Wayne Jenkins told a third officer that he was going to send “Officer #1” to search the car because he was “clueless” that Jenkins had planted drugs.

“Jenkins knew the heroin [in the car] had been planted,” prosecutors wrote.

Though Suiter is not named in the new documents, Jenkins wrote in charging documents filed in 2010 that Suiter found heroin in the car. The suspect, Umar Burley, was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison as a result of the charges.

Records show Burley’s case was reactivated in August, and the records from the Bureau of Prisons inmate locator show Burley was released from custody that month.

The Sun first reported on the new activity in the case last week.

Suiter, a decorated 18-year veteran, was killed in an alley on Nov. 15, and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said federal authorities disclosed to him that Suiter was killed one day before he was scheduled to testify before a federal grand jury investigating the gun task force. Davis said there is no evidence to suggest Suiter was set up or that his killing was related to his scheduled testimony.

Federal authorities have continued to investigate allegations of misconduct surrounding Jenkins and other members of the Gun Trace Task Force, bringing additional charges in the case and adding defendants.

Jenkins has not entered a plea, but is tentatively scheduled to go to trial in January.

Davis said he was assured that Suiter was not the target of the investigation, and on Wednesday he was buried in a ceremony where top officials including Gov. Larry Hogan called him a hero who died serving his community.

Suiter’s death remains unsolved, despite a $215,000 reward. For now, it is the only line-of-duty killing in the agency’s history that is unsolved, with suspects apprehended on the scene or quickly identified through tips in previous cases.

