Teen who smashed traffic cone through car window during 2015 unrest returns to prison for violating probation

Allen Bullock, the young man who smashed an orange traffic cone through a car windshield in what became one of the indelible images of the 2015 Baltimore unrest, has received a four-year sentence for violating his probation on the riot charge.

Bullock, now 20, violated his probation when he failed to make court appearances, meet with his probation officer and notify the officer that his address had changed, according to a court recording of the proceeding.

Bullock, who was arrested on a warrant on June 5, explained the reasons for his missed appearances and meetings in court Tuesday.

"Since my mother put me out, I was just coming from the system so I ain't really have no transportation, no family, no way to call or nothing," Bullock told Baltimore Circuit Judge Charles J. Peters.

Assistant State's Attorney Mark Jaskulski asked Peters to impose a sentence of 11 1/2 years, which was the portion of Bullock's original sentence that was suspended last year.

"The defendant had not taken probation seriously from the beginning," Jaskulski said.

Bullock was "given an opportunity," he said.

Bullock was charged after a downtown protest on April 25, 2015 that followed the death of Freddie Gray. He pleaded guilty in February 2016 to charges of rioting and malicious destruction of property.

Peters sentenced Bullock to 12 years, with all but six months suspended. He was placed on five years' probation after serving the six months, during which time he has agreed to complete 400 hours of community service and earn a high school equivalency certificate, or GED.

Bullock violated the terms of his probation when he failed to report to his probation officer twice in September 2016, Jaskulski said.

He later failed to appear in Frederick County court on August 29, 2016 and March 17, 2017 for two pending charges of second-degree assault that occurred on Oct. 3, 2015, Jaskulski said.

When Bullock's probation officer attempted to conduct a home visit, Jaskulski said the officer went to Bullock's mother's home in the 800 block of Bridgeview Road in Cherry Hill, but he was not there.

His mother told the agent that the was no longer living there, and Bullock had failed to report the address change, also violating the terms of his probation, the prosecutor said.

"As a mother it hurt me real bad that it went down like that," Bullock's mother, Bobbie Smallwood said in an interview Wednesday.

After a dispute between her and Bullock, Smallwood said her son moved in with his girlfriend and was helping to raise his child.

She said her son was working to improve himself, but he struggled to make his court appearances.

Bullock's public defender, Dana Karangelen, said in court that her client has been working at a South Baltimore car wash and was planning to enroll at the South Baltimore Learning Center, a nonprofit adult literacy organization, to earn his GED.

"I was just coming from the system for real so I feel like I should get another change," Bullock told the judge. "I never really wanted to violate. I just ain't have the transportation to get down there," he said.

Peters asked Bullock why he didn't call the probation office to check in, and Bullock told him he didn't have a phone to call the office. The judge also asked Bullock why he didn't walk to the office, but Bullock said was too far away in Cherry Hill.

Smallwood said she is struggling with the fact that her son is now going to prison.

"I miss my baby so much," she said as she wept in the living room of her Cherry Hill rowhome, as Maurice Hawkins — Bullock's stepfather — comforted her.

Smallwood did express some relief that Bullock would not become the victim of violence.

"I'm just glad he not dead," she said, adding that she is hopeful her son will finish his sentence and return home and lead a normal life.

"He's going to do the right thing this time," she said.

