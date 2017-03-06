Charges dropped against Safe Streets worker in case involving four indicted Baltimore officers.

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office dropped gun and drug charges Monday morning against a former Safe Streets worker in a case that involved four of the seven police officers who were indicted last week on racketeering charges.

The prosecutor offered no explanation for the dropped charges, and the State's Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Albert Brown, 42, was arrested last August by officers Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor and detectives Jemell Rayam and Wayne Jenkins.

The officers served in a high-profile gun unit tasked with getting weapons off the streets. In their indictment last week, they are accused of shaking down citizens, filing false court paperwork and making fraudulent overtime claims, all while Justice Department investigators were scrutinizing the department for what they concluded was widespread civil rights violations.

Brown's defense attorney Ivan Bates told The Baltimore Sun that the officers unlawfully arrested Brown, and searched his car and his house.

Bates provided police body camera footage that begins after Brown has already been detained at a gas station off of Reisterstown Road. The footage comes from Hersl's body camera, according to Bates, and it shows officers holding up, without gloves, a gun and bag of cocaine that police allegedly pulled from Brown's car.

In the indictment, federal prosecutors say the officers did not turn on their body cameras during certain encounters.

Bates alleges that the officers planted the evidence and said there was an independent witness who saw police plant the gun and drugs, and that the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office failed to contact the witness.

The video also shows officers driving to the West Baltimore home of Brown, where Bates said officers searched his home without a warrant, but found nothing.

Since the indictment, city prosecutors say they have been forced to drop several cases in which the indicted officers are the only police witnesses, citing the officers' credibility problems. The officers made more than 110 gun arrests through October of last year alone.

Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said "while these officers are accused of completely jeopardizing the public's trust and tarnishing the image of the Baltimore Police Department, we have no information related to this case that any evidence was planted. This will be an ongoing review as we move forward."

This story will be updated.

