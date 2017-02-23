Several injured in two triple shootings in Baltimore

Multiple people were wounded in several shootings across Baltimore on Thursday, including three people in South Baltimore, which has been bearing the brunt of city violence this year.

The shootings began about 2 p.m., when three people were shot in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood outside a convenience store. It was followed by a triple shooting in East Baltimore.

In Brooklyn, Baltimore police said a gunman wearing a red hoodie approached the 5th Street Food Market convenience store at the corner of 5th St. and W. Pataspco Ave. and shot a 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman before he fled. The victims are expected to survive.

The 34-year-old woman works at the store but was not working at the time. Police believe the gunman targeted one of the victims with a motive of apparent revenge.

So far this year, 11 people have been killed in Baltimore's southern police district, with much of the violence concentrated in Brooklyn. The triple shooting occurred about two blocks southeast from where a man was killed on Jan. 2.

"It appears to be an incident of retaliatory violence," Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith said. "We're familiar with the victims and that's sad because that's what we continue to talk about. Today's victims can be tomorrow's suspect."

Smith said detectives "have an idea" who the suspect might be.

The shooting and subsequent investigation occurred just as school was letting out. A school crossing guard stopped traffic just north of the crime scene to help children walk across Pataspco Avenue while mothers escorted their children past crime tape blocking off the intersection where the shooting broke out.

Kevin McCadden, a Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. subcontractor who lives nearby, said the woman who was shot works as a clerk at the store and was popular in the neighborhood. He said he was smoking a cigarette with her outside the store Thursday morning, and he shook his head as he watched detectives stare at evidence markers on the sidewalk.

"Crazy," he said.

A few hours later, detectives investigated another shooting in East Baltimore in the 1200 block of Luzerne St., where an abandoned wheelchair sat near several evidence markers.

Police spokesman Donny Moses said a 27-year-old man using the wheelchair had been shot in the head but was expected to survive. Two other victims, a 26-year-old man shot in the ankle and a 21-year-old man shot in the abdomen, were also expected to survive.

Around the corner behind a tall metal fence, several small children played outside while their mothers watched at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Building at Sage Center, a home for people with substance abuse issues trying to reunite with their children.

"They're safe in here," said Doreen Cook, the family activity coordinator at the center. "The community is just a mess, all day every day."

Moses said "everyone" outside saw what happened, and police were trying to identify a suspect. The two incidents weren't related, he said.

"Someone shot up a crowded corner on a warm day in February," Moses said.

