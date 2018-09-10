Man sentenced to 65 years for killing of Park Heights father, other crimes

A 24-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced to 65 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in what prosecutors described as the mistaken identity killing of a Park Heights father.

The State’s Attorney’s Office said Monday that Devante Brim pleaded guilty Friday. He had been acquitted of first-degree murder last year but jurors deadlocked on other counts against him; in July Brim lost an appeal to have those charges dismissed.

Police charged Brim with the 2015 killing of Kendal Fenwick, a 24-year-old truck driver who was raising three children.

The case garnered widespread attention after police said they believed Fenwick was targeted because he was building a fence around his Park Heights home to prevent drug dealers from coming through his yard.

During Brim’s trial however, Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Seidel said Fenwick was mistaken for someone else and killed in retaliation for an earlier shooting.

Online court records show Brim was pending an October trial date, but a spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office said Brim pleaded guilty Friday to Fenwick’s killing while being sentenced in a related case. Brim was also convicted in a home invasion case, and prosecutors dropped attempted murder charges.

“I’m pleased that with the closure of this trial, we were finally able to give the Fenwick family the justice they deserve and allow them to continue to heal from this tremendous loss,” Seidel said in a statement Monday.

The case was investigated by Det. Sean Suiter, who was fatally shot last November under mysterious circumstances. His death was ruled a homicide but an outside review panel concluded that he likely took his own life and staged his death to look like a murder.

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton