Baltimore DJ acquitted in killing of fellow local DJ after claiming self-defense

For months, Vincent “Vicious V” Curtis had taunted fellow local DJ Brandon Harris, known as DJ B-Eazy, threatening him and provoking him to fight.

On May 12, Curtis’ text messages contained a countdown: In two hours Curtis said he was going to beat Harris up. Then one hour. Then a half hour.

Curtis, 53, put the threats in action, pursuing Harris when he got off work and cornering him with a metal pipe. Harris, armed with a handgun, fired a warning shot, then shot Curtis in the chest.

Harris, 34, was arrested in May and charged with second-degree murder, but last week was acquitted after a bench trial in which his lawyer argued the killing was self-defense.

“I think the courts saw it the way that most people logically would see it,” said defense attorney James Rhodes. “Most people I spoke to in the DJ community had the same thing to say about the victim — that he was a bully.”

Judge Edward R.K. Hargadon heard the case, and returned the verdict on Nov. 20, according to court records.

Harris was convicted of a misdemeanor handgun charge for possessing the gun, which he bought on the street for protection, Rhodes said.

The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Bloomfield Ave. in the Violetville neighborhood. Police said at the time that the shooting “stemmed from an ongoing dispute.”

Rhodes said after taunting Harris for hours the night of the shooting, Curtis showed up outside his job. He videotaped himself calling out Harris in the parking lot — video that was shown at the trial.

As Harris left work, Curtis pursued him, trying to run him off the road, according to video presented at the trial, Rhodes said.

Harris ended up on a dead-end street, and Curtis confronted him with the pipe. Rhodes said the video shows Harris fire a warning shot, and Curtis can be seen checking himself to make sure he has not been struck. Then he continues to move toward Harris.

Rhodes said his client was a “good guy” with no prior criminal record. He remains incarcerated but could be released soon based on time already served, Rhodes said.

CAPTION Baltimore City Police dispatch scanner audio following shooting of Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15. (Audio courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department via Broadcastify, video courtesy of ScannerAudio) Baltimore City Police dispatch scanner audio following shooting of Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 15. (Audio courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department via Broadcastify, video courtesy of ScannerAudio) CAPTION The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office. (Karl Merton Ferron, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video) The search for Detective Sean Suiter's killer entered its fourth day Saturday as the officer's body was escorted by police from Maryland Shock Trauma to the medical examiner's office. (Karl Merton Ferron, Justin Fenton / Baltimore Sun video)

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton