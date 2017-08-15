Davis to DOJ: Making crime assistance contingent on local immigration policy 'perplexing,' 'concerning'

Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis told a top U.S. Department of Justice official this week that his suggestion federal crime-fighting assistance for the city is contingent on local policies for immigrant detainees was “perplexing,” given the city does not control its jail.

Davis also said linking crime assistance to immigration policies is “concerning” and “sends the wrong message” to immigrant communities in Baltimore.

“Public safety depends on all communities, regardless of immigration status, having trust in law enforcement,” Davis wrote. “Without this trust, immigrants may be less likely to communicate with the police, report crimes, or seek assistance upon becoming a victim.”

Davis’ comments, which came in the form of a two-page letter to the Justice Department dated Monday, echoed those he and other city officials made earlier this month after Acting Assistant Attorney General Alan Hanson wrote to Davis about the city’s immigration policies.

In his Aug. 2 letter, Hanson posed three questions relating to whether city statutes provide U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials with information on and access to immigrant detainees in the city. The letter appeared to make Baltimore’s selection as a grant recipient under the Justice Department’s expanding Public Safety Partnership program contingent such information and access being granted.

The Trump administration has backed local law enforcement playing a support role for federal immigration officials, and criticized local jurisdictions that buck the trend.

Hanson wrote that Baltimore was otherwise eligible for assistance under the PSP program, which provides training and technical assistance to law enforcement in cities with above average violent crime levels.

Many in Maryland scoffed at Hanson’s letter because the state, not the city, operates the Baltimore city jail, giving the city no control over jail access and inmate information. In his letter Monday, Davis told Hanson that he was “unable to provide an answer” to Hanson’s questions because of that lack of control.

Davis also said he would like Justice assistance in fighting crime, but believes the immigration policies suggested by Hanson would represent “a step in the wrong direction.”

Davis did not mention the fact that they may also run afoul of the law, at least according to Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh.

Frosh has issued an opinion that honoring requests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that individuals suspected of immigration violations be held for up to 48 hours after they’re scheduled to be released — which Hanson specifically asked about in his letter to Davis — could violate those individuals’ constitutional rights.

