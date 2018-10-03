Baltimore police officer fired, charged with DUI after being found slumped over in patrol car

Baltimore City police have fired an officer who was found intoxicated and slumped over in his patrol vehicle near Pigtown.

Officer Aaron Heilman, working and in full uniform, was found slumped over behind the wheel of his marked patrol vehicle in the 700 block of Washington Blvd. on Tuesday around 1:40 p.m.

Heilman was taken to the Central District under suspicion of being under the influence, police said. A Breathalyzer revealed his blood alcohol level was 0.22.

Drivers are considered to be alcohol-impaired when their blood alcohol concentrations are 0.08 grams per deciliter or higher.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said Heilman was charged with DUI-related offenses and suspended immediately. Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle fired Heilman on Wednesday, saying in a statement: “His actions represented a safety issue for himself and the community. I simply won’t tolerate it.”

The officer was still in a probationary period. He had been on his shift for three hours when he was found. He had been off work for the two previous days and was working an overtime crime suppression detail.

It’s the latest in a rash of humiliating incidents involving Baltimore police officers.

In August, a police supervisor was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and failure to obey at a strip club on the Block.

In another instance, an officer was video-recorded declining to take action on a citizen report of a man with a gun downtown, then a sergeant was charged with getting into a drunken-driving crash while driving a department vehicle.

Then an officer was caught on tape punching a man and eventually indicted on first-degree assault charges. Another officer was charged with assault in July in relation to an incident from two years ago.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

