15-year-old boy shot in forehead has died, as homicides and shootings continue to mount in Baltimore

A 15-year-old boy shot in the forehead during a robbery in West Baltimore earlier this week has died, police said Friday.

Tyrese Davis, of the 2100 block of West Fayette Street, is now among the 215 victims killed to date in Baltimore in 2017. That is a record pace for homicides.

The latest count also includes George Madariaga, 69, of the 100 block of Camp Springs Court in Owings Mills, who police identified as the man fatally shot Thursday in Northwest Baltimore, as well as an unidentified male victim fatally shot Friday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

In addition, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting of a 23-year-old man in the chest in North Baltimore on Friday morning due to the severity of his injuries, police said.

The morning violence followed six people being shot on Thursday, including Madariaga.

Police officers found Davis about 1:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of West Franklin street, in the city’s Harlem Park neighborhood. They said a preliminary investigation revealed he was walking home with his 19-year-old brother when “they were approached by unidentified suspects armed with a gun” who “announced a robbery, then shot” Davis.

Police found Madariaga shot in the upper body about 7:56 a.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Linden Heights Avenue, in the city’s Langston Hughes neighborhood.

The unidentified man killed in Northeast Baltimore on Friday morning was found by officers about 12:57 a.m. in the 4100 block of Chesterfield Avenue, in the city’s Belair-Edison neighborhood. Police said he “refused to give the officers any information as to who shot him” before he was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The man found shot in North Baltimore was located by police about 5:26 a.m. in the 5000 block of York Road, in the city’s Radnor-Winston neighborhood, police said. A preliminary investigation “revealed that the victim was riding his bike” on the block when he was “approached by an unidentified suspect who shot him,” police said.

Through Aug. 5, the most recent date through which citywide crime data is available, homicides were up 19 percent over the same time last year. Total shootings were up 3 percent. Robberies were up 16 percent, aggravated assaults were up 18 percent, and burglaries were up 9 percent.

The killings of a 15-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man within days of each other are indicative of the broad range in the ages of victims in the city this year.

The youngest victim, found with injuries all over his body, was a 5-month-old boy named Emmanuel Johnson, who’s father was charged in his death. The oldest victim was Waddell Tate, 97, found dead from blunt force trauma in his longtime home in East Baltimore last month.



