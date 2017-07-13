Woman's body discovered just north of Johns Hopkins University Homewood campus Thursday

Baltimore police are investigating the discovery Thursday morning of a woman’s body in the 3700 block of N. Charles Street, just north of the Homewood campus of the Johns Hopkins University, police said.

Officers were called to the block about 7:50 a.m. and found the woman’s body outside, police said.

Det. Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman, said early Thursday afternoon that he could not immediately provide an age or identity for the woman, or any more information about the cause of death.

“We are still investigating,” Silbert said.

Dennis O’Shea, a university spokesman, referred questions to police.

