Rail workers find body in Northwest Baltimore, police say

Homicide detectives are investigating after rail workers found a body in Northwest Baltimore Thursday morning, according to police.

The man was found at about 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of Towanda Avenue and Oswego Avenue in the Towanda-Grantley neighborhood, police spokeswoman Det. Nicole Monroe said. The intersection is adjacent to the Towanda playground and a few blocks from the West Cold Spring Metro Station.

Police are processing the scene and the person’s cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“Foul play is suspected,” Monroe said.

The victim’s age and identity were not immediately available.

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan