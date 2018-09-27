Wounded Baltimore officer's body camera footage can't be retrieved because camera was shot, police say

Baltimore police are unable to retrieve body camera footage of an officer who was injured during shootout Sunday because his camera was struck by a bullet, a department spokesman said.

The department requested that Axon — the body camera manufacturer — attempt to recover the footage from a shootout when officers Phillip Lippe and his partner Steven Foster exchanged gunfire with 29-year-old Nathaniel Sassafras, who died.

Police said Lippe was shot and injured, and his camera was damaged.

“The damage to the camera, which was struck by a bullet, was damaged to a point where the data could not be saved,” police spokesman T.J. Smith said in a statement Thursday.

Police said footage from Foster’s camera also captured the incident. Smith said the department when and how the department will release the footage from Foster’s camera.

Lippe was released from the hospital earlier this week. Foster was not injured.

The shooting remains an active investigation.

Police have not described what led up to the shooting, which occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the rear of the 800 block of Vine St. in the Poppleton neighborhood.

Lippe and Foster were in the neighborhood for a “crime suppression initiative,” interim police Commissioner Gary Tuggle told reporters at a news conference Sunday night. Tuggle said Sassafras was not a specific target of the operation.

A police officer was shot & transported to Shock Trauma.

