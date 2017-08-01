Public defender's office describes second flagged police body camera video in more detail

The office of the Baltimore Public Defender on Tuesday released a fuller description of a second police body-camera video that it publicly flagged as concerning on Monday.

The office on Monday said the video “appears to depict multiple officers working together to manufacture evidence.” On Tuesday, it said the footage — which is a series of body-camera videos — shows multiple officers thoroughly searching a car, including the driver’s area, and then turning their cameras off and back on in an unexplained way.

“When the cameras come back on one officer is seen squatting by the driver’s seat area. The group of officers then wait approximately 30 seconds,” the public defender’s office said in a statement. “Shortly thereafter, another officer asks if the area by that compartment has been searched. Nobody responds, and the officer reaches in and locates a bag that appears to contain drugs right by where the prior officer was, and where the car had been thoroughly searched about a half an hour prior with absolutely no results.”

The office said prosecutors in Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby’s office dropped charges related to the video against one of their clients on Monday.

The office has declined to release the footage because they said it shows a co-defendant of their client, whom they do not represent and do not wish to publicly identify.

The office’s announcement of the video Monday followed a news conference by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby last week, in which she discussed two police body-camera videos that were under review.

The first was the one previously released by the public defender’s office earlier this month. In that video, an officer can be seen placing a bag of alleged drugs among debris in a backyard lot, walking out to the street, activating his body camera — which had automatically recorded 30 seconds prior to activation — and then returning to the alley and recovering the same bag.

Police suspended the officer, Officer Richard Pinheiro, and placed two others seen watching Pinheiro in the footage, Officers Hovhannes Simonyan and Jamal Brunson, on administrative duty pending an investigation.

Police also released several other body-camera videos from that incident that they said showed officers legitimately finding drugs in the alley and on a buyer and a seller involved in an initial drug transaction that had prompted the police action that day. They said they were investigating, among other things, whether the video in question showed the officers “reenacting” a legitimate discovery of drugs in the backyard lot that had not initially been recorded as it should have been.

The police union has urged caution in that case, warning against a rush to judgment prior to the conclusion of the multiple investigations.

Mosby said she has dropped 34 felony drug and gun cases against defendants that rely on the testimony of the officers featured in that video. She said 77 additional cases are under review, while 12 will move forward on the strength of independent, corroborative evidence.

The second body-camera video that Mosby mentioned last week was one that one of her prosecutors flagged as potentially concerning and forwarded on to the Internal Affairs division of the Baltimore Police Department, she said. She said prosecutors have been reviewing hundreds of cases linked to the officers in that video as well.

Mosby’s office would not say whether that video was the same one announced by the public defender’s office on Monday. However, her office put out a statement urging caution in judging the video before an investigation was conducted. The public defender’s office slammed Mosby for a lack of transparency on the matter.

T.J. Smith, a police spokesman, said the video announced by the public defender’s office on Monday was the same video as the one mentioned publicly by Mosby's office last week. It is under investigation, he said.

Police have previously said that the video “involves two arrests and the recovery of drugs from a car during a traffic stop.”

Police also said there is a gap in the video “before the final recovery of additional drugs” that is now being investigated.

Smith said no officers have been reprimanded or had their status changed pending that investigation.

krector@baltsun.com

twitter.com/rectorsun