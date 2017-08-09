Baltimore officer in second body-camera video says drug discovery was legitimate, and explained to prosecutors last spring

A Baltimore police officer involved in one of two drug busts being investigated after body-camera videos spurred allegations of drug planting says the concerns in his case are baseless — and that he fully explained how he legitimately discovered the drugs to an assistant state’s attorney last spring.

Officer Glenn Peters wrote in an internal police memo obtained by The Baltimore Sun that after explaining the circumstances of the November 2016 drug bust to Assistant State’s Attorney Jeremy Whitlock in April, Whitlock “advised that after reviewing the footage he was satisfied.”

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby’s office refused to confirm or deny that account.

Mosby’s office referred the video in question to the Internal Affairs division of the Baltimore Police Department late last month, after the public defender’s office had raised concerns about body-camera footage in a separate drug operation from January.

Jeremy Eldridge, an attorney for Peters, suggested Mosby’s office only flagged the video in Peters’ case because of the heat her office was feeling in relation to its handling of the January body-camera video.

A review of the time-stamped footage in the November case, which was obtained by The Sun and authenticated by the police department, showed an officer spending about a minute searching the driver’s side of the suspects’ vehicle about 11:50 p.m. without finding any drugs.

In a video recorded about 30 minutes later, officers can be seen standing around the vehicle shortly after activating their cameras. One then begins searching in the driver’s side of the vehicle again and almost immediately comes up with a bag of alleged drugs.

Eldridge said what was seen on camera was not the planting of evidence or even a “staged recovery,” but the legitimate retrieval of spotted drugs after a brief pause to turn cameras on and ensure the retrieval was recorded. And he said Peters’ internal memo not only supports that claim, but shows his client was fully transparent from the start about the recovery and why the body-camera footage may be difficult to interpret.

The document is what’s known in the police department as a “95” — a form an officer can fill out in order to alert their supervisors to something on the record. Eldridge said he did not have a copy of the internal document, but the Sun was able to obtain one independently.

On the form, dated July 25, Peters described being in a covert position and observing a drug transaction by a man who then got into a car with a black bag, which Peters believed held a large volume of drugs. He described alerting his fellow officers in the area to the vehicle, which they stopped, and the other officers searching the vehicle with no luck before turning their cameras off.

He then wrote of his own, subsequent arrival at the scene.

“Believing that the black bag with suspected [drugs] was in the vehicle I advised that we needed to conduct a more thorough search of the vehicle,” he wrote. “I illuminated the steering wheel/driver’s side floor area with my flashlight where I observed the black bag wedged under the steering column.”

Peters wrote that he then advised another officer of the bag, and that that officer — identified in court records as Det. Charles Baugher Jr. — then turned his body-camera back on and retrieved the bag.

Peters then wrote that, in April, another officer told him that Whitlock had “expressed concerns with the footage,” but that the officer had explained what occurred to Whitlock and that the prosecutor “was satisfied with how the events took place.”

Peters wrote that he then called Whitlock himself to explain the circumstances again, at which point Whitlock again advised he was “satisfied.”

Peters wrote that in late July, one day after being told there would be a plea in the case, he was advised it would instead be dismissed, that the public defender’s office would be releasing the footage — it did not — and that Deputy State’s Attorney Janice Bledsoe had sent an email to all assistant state’s attorneys “asking them to immediately notify her of any cases” involving Peters or another officer.

“Unsure of the intentions of Ms. Bledsoe or the public defender’s office I wanted to make my command and the department aware,” Peters wrote.

Three days later, on July 28, Mosby held a news conference in which she acknowledged for the first time publicly that her office had referred body camera footage from a second case to the police department.

Mosby did not identify the case, but police confirmed it was the one involving Peters.

“Earlier this week it was brought to my attention that an additional video raised concerns for one of our prosecutors, and after further review of the matter, we subsequently referred the matter to the Internal Affairs division of the Baltimore Police Department,” Mosby said.

On Wednesday, Mosby’s office referred all questions about the case to police, citing their open investigation. Her office has dropped all charges related to the drug investigation. One of the suspects, Shamere Collins, has said the drugs were planted in her car, and that she intends to pursue all legal options against the police department.

Police have said the officer who found the drugs was not on the scene during the initial searches of the vehicle and had a better sense of where to search because he had been conducting surveillance prior to the traffic stop. But they have declined to identify the officers in the case or comment on Peters’ memo.

Commissioner Kevin Davis has said probable cause existed for the stop and drugs were legitimately found, and warned against a rush to judgment.

Debbie Katz Levi, who heads the special litigation section in the Baltimore public defender’s office, said Peters’ memo should have been disclosed to defense counsel but was not.

Eldridge said there are other portions of video and evidence that help prove his client and the other officers on the scene did not plant the drugs. He said he hopes the department’s investigation reveals that, because the officers are innocent of any wrongdoing and the public should know that.

“They just want the truth to come out,” he said. “Nobody wants what we have right now. Nobody wants everyone to distrust the cops.”

