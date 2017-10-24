Baltimore police investigating youths' robberies of bikers on Jones Falls Trail

Baltimore police are investigating a series of recent incidents in which bicyclists along the Jones Falls Trail have reported being attacked and robbed by groups of youths.

Biking advocates are calling for more to be done to protect cyclists along the recreational and commuter route.

“These types of incidents have been happening and continue to happen, and I think what we saw in the last couple of weeks is an uptick,” said Liz Cornish, executive director of the cycling advocacy group Bikemore. “We know this is a hot spot, and we want to see the city respond quickly to these incidents so we can keep the trail safe and accessible for everyone who uses it.”

Detective Jeremy Silbert, a police spokesman, said police have increased patrols along the bike trail, including foot patrols.

“We are encouraging everyone to report suspicious activity by calling 911,” he said.

In response to questions Tuesday about the attacks, police released reports on two such incidents.

In one, a 79-year-old bicyclist called police about 4:48 p.m. Sunday and reported that his bicycle was taken by a group of eight youths while he was riding on the trail in the vicinity of Wyman Park Drive.

The man suffered “scrapes to his left knee and left hand from falling during the incident,” according to the police report.

A search of the area by police on the ground and by officers in the Foxtrot helicopter did not lead to any arrests, the police report said. There were no security cameras in the area, the report said.

Less than an hour later, a second attack was reported.

A 24-year-old man called police about 5:40 p.m. Sunday and said he was riding his bike in the 1900 block of Falls Road when he was approached by between eight and 10 youths who were all riding bikes themselves.

The juveniles “encircled” the man, he told police, and one of them told him: “Get off the bike.”

Police put that phrase in the portion of the report reserved for “trademarks of suspects.”

When the man refused, he was “pushed into the guard rail by the suspect knocking him off of his bike,” the report said.

Again, police searched the area with no results, the report said.

Cornish said she is also aware of an attack along the trail on Oct. 5, when another man suffered injuries. She said her group sees clusters of attacks and robberies flare up a few times a year and work to raise awareness about them so the city will make safety improvements.

She said her group wants to see brush around the trail in the area cut back, because “it’s clear that the brush is being used as a place to hide.”

She also wants lighting, a call box and closed-circuit camera surveillance to be added along the trail.

In the longer term, she said, her group will advocate for security enhancements to be incorporated into any redesign of the trail. The city has applied for a Maryland Bikeways grant to redesign the trail in the area.

Cornish said the trail is “a very important transportation route” for people who commute in and out of downtown for work and should be made a priority.

In the meantime, Cornish said bikers should be “mindful and cautious” in the area. Her group will be putting volunteers out on the trails to help, she said.

