Baltimore officer from viral beating video resigns, police confirm

The Baltimore Police Department confirmed late Sunday that the officer shown on video repeatedly punching a man has resigned from the force.

Police, who have not identified the officer, said in a message posted on Twitter that Interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle had accepted the officer’s resignation and that an “active criminal investigation” remained pending.

Warren Brown, an attorney for the man who was beaten, had previously identified the officer as Arthur Williams, who graduated from the Baltimore Police training academy in April and has been with the department since last year.

Video clips circulating online showed Williams confronting a man Brown identified as Dashawn McGrier, 26. Police said the man was not charged with a crime, and Brown said McGrier was taken to a hospital and was having X-rays taken of his jaw, nose and ribs late Saturday for suspected fractures from the altercation.

Police said they were working with the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and reviewing the case. The prosecutors’ office would not comment on the case Sunday.

Brown said McGrier had a previous run-in with Williams in June that resulted in McGrier being charged with assaulting the officer, disorderly conduct, obstructing and hindering, and resisting arrest. Brown said that in that incident and in the one Saturday, McGrier was targeted without justification by the officer.

“It seems like this officer had just decided that Dashawn was going to be his punching bag,” Brown said. “And this was a brutal attack that was degrading and demeaning to my client, to that community, and to the police department.”

Williams could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday evening.

At Williams’ graduation from the police academy, he received awards for top performance, including for high marks in "defense tactics, physical training and emergency vehicle operations,” for his "academic achievement, professional attitude, appearance, ability to supervise,” and for his "tireless and unwavering dedication" and "outstanding leadership ability,” according to a video of the graduation ceremony.

The police department said the incident Saturday began after two officers stopped McGrier, let him go, then approached him again to give him a citizen contact sheet.

“When he was asked for his identification, the situation escalated when he refused,” the department said. “The police officer then struck the man several times.”

Brown said McGrier was sitting on steps when Williams passed by in his vehicle, then moments later was walking down the street when the officer, now on foot, told him to stop without giving him a reason.

“My client was saying, ‘What is this all about? You don’t even have probable cause,’ ” Brown said. That’s when Williams began shoving McGrier, Brown said.

Police said the officer who threw the punches was placed on suspension with pay. A second officer in the video, who has not been identified, was also placed on administrative duties.

Per state law, officers are placed on paid suspension while an investigation is conducted. Only officers charged with felonies can be suspended without pay.

Police officers still within their probationary period as new officers can typically be fired without going through the internal disciplinary process. But the state Law Enforcement Bill of Rights carves out an exception for officers on probation who are accused of brutality allegations.

Mayor Catherine Pugh on Saturday called the encounter between the officer and McGrier “disturbing.” She said she was in touch with Tuggle and had “demanded answers and accountability.”

“We are working day and night to bring about a new era of community-based, Constitutional policing and will not be deterred by this or any other instance that threatens our efforts to re-establish the trust of all citizens in the Baltimore Police Department,” the mayor said.

The city entered into a federal consent decree in 2017 after the U.S. Justice Department found officers routinely violated people’s constitutional rights.

Ken Thompson, the court-appointed consent decree monitor, said in a statement late Saturday that he had conveyed to Tuggle that the incident “warrants immediate investigation,” and that his monitoring team will be “watching closely in the coming days” to see how the police department conducts that work.

“This is an important moment for the Baltimore Police Department,” Thompson said. “It is an opportunity for the Department to show the Monitoring team, the Court, and the community that when its officers are involved in an incident that raises serious questions about compliance with Department policies regarding the use of force (not to mention the U.S. Constitution) it will move swiftly to conduct a thorough, transparent, and fair investigation.”

Lt. Gene Ryan, president of the union that represents rank-and-file officers, had also said Saturday he believed Tuggle took “the appropriate action” by suspending the officer pending an investigation.

“I’d like to believe that there is more to it, but obviously, it really makes us look bad,” Ryan said. “That’s something we don’t need right now. We don’t need another black eye.”

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton