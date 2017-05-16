Banditos stabbing occurred after dancing led to tensions between groups, according to documents

The knife attack that left three men wounded at Banditos Bar and Kitchen in Federal Hill over the weekend occurred on the dance floor after a female from one group started dancing with a male from another, and the two groups "began to stare at each other" as tensions built, according to charging documents in the case.

Shawn Guzman, 17, a member of the group with the female, then allegedly "produced a knife and was brandishing it" in the direction of several members of the other group before stabbing the first victim, according to court records in the case against him.

Guzman is charged as an adult with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two weapons charges.

He was denied bail on Monday, and remained in detention, according to court records. He did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Tuesday.

The incident, which remains under investigation by the Baltimore Police Department and the Board of Liquor License Commissioners, occurred early Saturday morning.

Officers were first called to the bar, near the intersection of S. Charles and Cross streets in Federal Hill, about 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a fight. They found three men cut, one of whom was in critical condition with multiple stab wounds to the torso, according to police and charging documents.

Not long after, police received a call about another cutting victim who had walked into Harbor Hospital with a stab wound to the right leg. When officers responded to the hospital, they found Guzman, the documents said.

Guzman told officers that he was stabbed in an alley on Saint Victor Street in Brooklyn "when he was attempting to purchase marijuana," according to the charging documents.

Hours later, a witness to the stabbing at Banditos — and a friend of the victims there — came forward and described the events to police, the charging documents said. The witness picked Guzman out of a lineup as the person who had stabbed one of the men in the bar, the documents said.

Police said Guzman's own injury was in fact self-inflicted and accidental.

Thomas Akras, deputy executive secretary of the Board of Liquor License Commissioners, said the board is "actively conducting an investigation into what happened" and has "requested copies of all incident reports" from police — which it was still waiting on Tuesday.

Akras said the board will be reviewing all the facts to see if the bar violated any of the board's rules and regulations for liquor establishments in the city. They include provisions barring the sale of alcohol to minors like Guzman and the creation of conditions that threaten the general welfare of a neighborhood, Akras said.

"If we make a determination there is a connection between what happened in the bar and the management of the establishment, then we are going to charge them accordingly and bring them before the board," Akras said.

In a statement, the bar's management denounced the violence as "senseless" and "in no way typical of the environment at Banditos or within the wonderful community of Federal Hill." It said the bar doesn't tolerate underage drinking or violence.

If a charge against the bar is sustained, it could have its license revoked or suspended, or it could be fined.

Akras said he did not know how long the board's investigation will take.

"Until we get all of the evidence in front of us, we can't make a charging determination because we don't have the facts to review," he said.

