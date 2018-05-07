Appeals court blocks suit against Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby

A federal appeals court has blocked a lawsuit against the Baltimore state's attorney filed by officers who say she maliciously prosecuted them in the death of Freddie Gray.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday reversed a ruling by a lower court judge who had allowed key parts of the lawsuit against Marilyn Mosby to go forward.

Gray suffered a fatal spinal injury while in custody. He died a week after he was hurt in a van, sparking protests and rioting. Mosby charged six officers. Three were acquitted, and Mosby dropped the other cases.

Mosby's lawyers argue that as a prosecutor, Mosby is immune from the lawsuit.

Lawyers for the officers suing her counter Mosby didn't have enough evidence and charged them to ease the unrest.