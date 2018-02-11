Baltimore is at 10 days without a homicide

Baltimore is at more than 10 days and counting without a homicide.

The streak is the longest since the 2015 unrest that saw a sharp and sustained spike in violence.

And it coincides with the start of a 72-hour community-led “cease fire” that kicked off Feb. 2.

There have been four nonfatal shootings during the span without a homicide, including two on Saturday night.

The longest streak in Baltimore without a homicide that I could find came in March 2014, when the city went about 17 days without a homicide. That month saw just seven killings, tied for the fewest in a month since 1970.

Since the unrest, the longest period of consecutive days without a homicide was almost eight days from February 28 to March 8 in 2017.

This year started with 11 killings in the first 12 days, followed by more than six days without a homicide. Mayor Catherine E. Pugh fired Commissioner Kevin Davis, citing impatience with violence, and replaced him with Darryl De Sousa. The next 13 days saw 15 killings, followed by the current streak.

The most recent victim this year was Jerrell Brice, a 27-year-old who was fatally shot on Feb. 1 at around 1:20 p.m. in East Baltimore and who police said died two days later. The case is unsolved. Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100.

CAPTION Acting Baltimore Police commissioner Darryl De Sousa talks about his decision to hold up appointing a new Baltimore deputy commissioner, because of information he found out in a memo about the appointee. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Acting Baltimore Police commissioner Darryl De Sousa talks about his decision to hold up appointing a new Baltimore deputy commissioner, because of information he found out in a memo about the appointee. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Baltimore Police commissioner Darryl De Sousa said that Sgt. Alicia White was not among a group of officers moving to the Baltimore Police Department’s internal affairs division. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Police commissioner Darryl De Sousa said that Sgt. Alicia White was not among a group of officers moving to the Baltimore Police Department’s internal affairs division. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

jfenton@baltsun.com

twitter.com/justin_fenton