Baltimore homicide total is second-most through April in city history

Baltimore has seen the second-most homicides through the first four months of the year in its history, after a weekend that saw five more people killed.

There have been 108 killings so far this year. The only year that saw more homicides at this point in the year was 1993, when 110 people had been killed through the end of April. That year went on to record 353 homicides, the most in the city's history.

Baltimore has about 110,000 fewer residents now than in 1993, making this year's rate the highest-ever total through April.

There had been 85 homicides at this point last year, 73 at this point in 2015, 56 at this point in 2014, and 69 at this point in 2013.

The city reported 344 homicides in 2015, and 318 in 2016.

Police on Monday morning identified two of the weekend's victims:

-Edgar Powers, 35, was killed Sunday morning in the nearby 1200 block of E. Federal St., around the corner from the 1600 block of Aisquith St. where he lived.

-Darrien Singleton, 23, was identified as the man killed Sunday night in the 2400 block of E. Preston St. Police said he lived in the block.

The weekend also saw two men, 18-year-old Steven Jackson and 29-year-old Larry Lawson, killed in a shooting in the first block of N. Poppleton St. on Friday night, and a woman who police have not yet identified fatally shot in the 700 block of N. Rose St. on Saturday afternoon.

Also Monday, police identified a victim from a Friday morning homicide. Andrew Terrell, 41, of the 700 block of Bethnal Rd., was killed in the Pleasant View Gardens neighborhood in East Baltimore, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

