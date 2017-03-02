Federal judge orders two officers indicted on racketeering charges to be held pending trial.

A federal judge on Thursday ordered two Baltimore Police officers held in detention pending their trial on racketeering charges, saying no conditions of release were sufficient to ensure public safety.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher said the allegations against Detectives Evodio Hendrix and Maurice Ward, two of seven officers indicted in the alleged scheme Wednesday, suggested "an egregious breach of public trust" and a "flagrant disregard of consequences of their actions."

She said the detectives' extensive law enforcement experience provided them with an "unusual ability to find ways around" potential conditions of their release.

Gallagher is set to oversee the detention hearings of four of the other officers in the case later Thursday.

Her decision came after both Hendrix and Ward pleaded not guilty to the federal racketeering charges against them, which carry decades of potential prison time.

Federal prosecutors alleged Hendrix and Ward, along with their five fellow officers, robbed Baltimore residents, fabricated court documents and filed fraudulent overtime claims.

"This is not a case of overzealous policing. These are robberies and extortions," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise.

Wise said witnesses in the case are "terrified" they will face retribution from the officers. He said the officers have shown they are capable of evading supervision by the police department and the U.S. Department of Justice, which was investigating the department during the time of the alleged crimes, and would not think twice about evading whatever conditions are put upon them by pre-trial services if they were released.

Wise said the officers are well trained in "counter law enforcement tactics."

He also alleged that other officers in the police department and an assistant state's attorney in the office of Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby had tipped the officers off to the federal investigation into their actions before the investigation was concluded, suggesting they could have connections in law enforcement they could continue to use inappropriately if they were released before trial.

Attorneys for Hendrix and Ward both questioned their clients' involvement in the alleged crimes, pointing to places in the indictment where allegations were made about the other five officers committing acts, but not their clients.

"It's not enough," said Paul Enzinna, Ward's attorney. "You can't rely on guilt by association to hold Mr. Ward in custody."

The attorneys said their clients have never been in trouble before.

Hendrix's attorney said his client is a father of five and a Navy veteran who lives in Randallstown.

Ward's attorney said his client is a lifelong Baltimore resident with three children, whose fiancé is also a Baltimore Police officer who would be willing to serve as his custodian if he were released.