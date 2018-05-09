Judge rebukes Baltimore police, says she won't send convicted lieutenant to prison

Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn gave a sharp rebuke of the Baltimore Police Department on Wednesday and ruled she would not imprison a lieutenant convicted of theft and misconduct.

Phinn said she believed the department turned a blind eye to the comings and goings of Steven Bagshaw, 45. She said the department chose to make an example of him only after scandal emerged across the city with the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force.

“I don’t think the Baltimore City Police Department has clean hands,” she told the court. “He was put in a bad situation.”

Prosecutors had asked the judge to imprison him for nine years. But Phinn sentenced him to probation before judgment.

A burly, bearded man, Bagshaw cried.

“It’s an awful thing to be branded a thief,” the judge said. “I think he’s been punished enough.”

Afterward, Bagshaw declined to comment on the ruling.

When Horseshoe Casino Baltimore opened nearly four years ago, the department formed a unit to police the area. Instead of staffing the new unit with a captain, Bagshaw oversaw the unit.

“Nobody is paying attention to him,” Phinn said.

Seven officers from the Gun Trace Task Force were indicted in February 2017 on federal racketeering and accused of robbing drug dealers and getting paid for overtime they didn’t work. An eighth officer would also be indicted. Police said they received an anonymous letter about a month later that Bagshaw was also collecting overtime while home on the Eastern Shore. Investigators tracked Bagshaw for about six weeks and said he was paid more than $8,000 for hours he never worked.

A jury found Bagshaw guilty in March of theft and misconduct in office.

Phinn drew a distinction between Bagshaw and members of the Gun Trace Task Force.

“This man was not one of those officers,” she said.

Still, his prosecution came after police officials pledged to root out overtime fraud in the wake of the federal indictments. Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa has pledged to reform the system of overtime pay, saying he will form a new unit to curb the fraud. Police also announced plans for new fingerprint scanners to track the comings and goings of officers.

Overtime spending has soared in recent years. City officials had budgeted $16 million for police overtime in the fiscal year that ends next month, but the actual spending has more than doubled that amount. Mayor Catherine Pugh has ordered an audit of overtime pay.

Investigators began conducting surveillance on Bagshaw last year. At one point they observed him at his home on the Eastern Shore using a department vehicle that he was not authorized to take home, according to court records.

Using license plate-reading records and GPS technology, police monitored Bagshaw and determined he would "routinely report to work many hours late and/or leave many hours early, sometimes missing entire regular hour shifts or entire overtime shifts."

About $1,420 of the $8,600 Bagshaw received during the period he was being investigated was paid for by the Horseshoe Casino, which the city bills for secondary employment for officers who work the casino district, records show.

Jurors acquitted Bagshaw of a third count of unauthorized use of an official vehicle. A 21-year veteran of the force, Bagshaw earned $169,000 last fiscal year with a base salary of $106,000.

Before Phinn’s ruling, he had asked for the opportunity to serve home detention. He noted he lost his career, his pension and the faith of his fellow officers — his family.

“I’ve had to explain to my children why my name is in the news,” he told the judge.

He asked for home detention so he could continue to help raise his three young children, work in a restaurant, and take courses at Salisbury University.

“I want nothing more than to support my family,” he said.

Then Phinn surprised the courtroom, saying she would not sentence him to any time at all. Even Bagshaw’s defense attorney, Chaz Ball, told the judge he wouldn’t go so far as to ask for probation before judgment.

Phinn erased the guilty verdicts in sentencing him to probation before judgment. Prosecutors had also asked her to order the $8,000 be repaid.

“I’m sorry. Is there no restitution?” Assistant State’s Attorney Staceyann Llewellyn asked.

“If the police department wants their $8,000,” Phinn said, “let them ask for it.”

tprudente@baltsun.com

twitter.com/Tim_Prudente