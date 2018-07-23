Baltimore man charged with murder in death of his girlfriend's baby

A Northeast Baltimore man has been charged with murder after police say he beat to death his girlfriend’s 18-month-old baby.

Police also charged Francois Browne, 35, of Woodbourne Heights, with assault and child abuse. He is held without bail and scheduled for a preliminary hearing next month.

Online court records did not list his attorney.

Police were called Wednesday night to the 2800 block of Forest Glen Road in Northwest Baltimore for reports of an unconscious baby. The child, Zaray Gray, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police and doctors found visibile injuries on the child’s body, police said. They said the infant had a broken bone.

Browne is held at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center.

