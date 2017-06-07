Man shot by ATF agents in Baltimore charged along with two others; family disputes police narrative

A 32-year-old man who was shot by ATF agents in West Baltimore late last month has been charged with nearly two dozen crimes in the incident, in which police say he and two other men attempted to rob undercover agents during a "controlled purchase" of heroin, according to court documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun.

Dante Smith of the 1000 block of Renick Court in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore is charged with armed robbery, assault and various gun violations in the May 26 incident, according to court records and his family.

Two other men in the case face the same charges: Cornelius Moore, 27, of the 2100 block of Garrison Blvd.; and Maynard Hazelwood, 27, of the 200 block of S. Catherine St. Both Moore and Hazelwood are being held without bail, according to court records.

Smith's family says he was shot multiple times and has undergone surgery, but that they have been unable to visit him at a local hospital. They said they have been given little information about the case by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives or by the Baltimore Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, but have talked to witnesses from the scene of the shooting and dispute the official narrative in court records.

"We're still trying to figure out what's going on," said Smith's sister, Tashawna Smith.

"We have numerous accounts of what happened," said Milton Walker, Smith's grandfather.

The ATF said in a statement Wednesday that the agents involved in the incident were "acting in an undercover capacity as part of an investigation into a crew of violent firearm/drug traffickers," and would not be identified "to protect not only operational security but also their own personal safety, per agency policy."

The agency otherwise declined to comment on the case, citing continuing investigations by Baltimore police and city prosecutors.

According to the charging documents, two undercover agents with the ATF and a confidential informant were in a vehicle in the 2700 block of W. Baltimore St. about 3 p.m. May 26 as part of an undercover operation to purchase $2,500 worth of heroin from Moore when Moore walked up with Smith and Hazelwood.

The documents say Hazelwood briefly engaged the agents in conversation — asking one to use the cigarette lighter in the agents' car — before announcing a robbery, demanding money and pressing the barrel of a handgun in the chest of one of the agents. The documents say Smith then pulled out a gun as well and pointed it at the other agent in the car.

At that point, an ATF "react team" watching and listening to the exchange via recording devices from another nearby vehicle rushed in to assist, the documents say. Members of the react team shot Smith, the documents say.

The charging documents identify the ATF agents only by their badge numbers. T.J. Smith, a spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, declined to identify the agents Wednesday and said he had no updates on the investigation. Police previously said they recovered a weapon from the scene.

The Police Department has a policy of identifying Baltimore police officers involved in shootings within days.

David Cheplak, an ATF spokesman, had previously confirmed a "react team" had been at the scene, and had moved in quickly when its members saw armed men near the undercover agents. Cheplak said it was standard procedure to remove agents involved in a shooting from a scene as quickly as possible. No agents were injured in the incident.

In addition to the police investigation, the ATF said it would be conducting its own review of whether protocols were followed.

Walker, Smith's grandfather, said Baltimore police officers threatened to arrest him and his family members when they tried to visit Smith at the hospital. Police have a policy of not allowing family members to visit individuals who are in police custody at hospitals.

Walker also said residents in the neighborhood where the shooting occurred told him that law enforcement officials had donned masks and left the scene quickly before returning and tossing something on the ground, actions he deems suspicious.

He said his family has an array of questions about what happened, and "expect some answers."

