Fight between assisted-living facility residents leaves one man dead, police say

The death of a 53-year-old resident of a Baltimore assisted living facility is being investigated by police as a homicide — the city’s 200th of 2018.

Police say the man was injured Tuesday afternoon after getting into a fight with another resident of Serenity Garden Manor. he later died.

Officers were called to the facility, located on the 2300 block of Roslyn Avenue in the city’s Garwyn Oaks neighborhood, at 4:50 p.m. for a report of an assault.

Upon arriving, they found the victim with injuries to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died. Police said a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

A woman who answered the phone at Serenity Manor declined to comment. The center is a 15-bed facility, according to an online state record.

There have been 200 killings in Baltimore this year, according to data compiled by The Baltimore Sun.

