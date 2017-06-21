Police charge four 16 year-olds as adults in connection with downtown assault

Baltimore police have charged four teenagers as adults in connection with the assault and robbery of an assistant city health commissioner in downtown Baltimore earlier this month, Baltimore Police Chief Stanley Brandford said.

Detectives on Wednesday arrested 16-year-olds Dewayne Lashley and Steven Chalk, who face robbery and assault-related charges, Brandford said during a Wednesday news conference.

On Monday, detectives arrested 16-year-old Quanel Randle of the 2600 block of Kirk Avenue. Police also arrested 16-year-old Devonte Parker of the 4000 block of Annellen Road. Parker turned himself in after someone recognized him and notified detectives, police said.

Randle and Parker were both charged with robbery and first- and second-degree assault, police said.

Officers responded to an area near E. Baltimore and Commerce streets at 1 p.m. June 9 for a report of an assault and robbery, police said. Greg Sileo, 33, had been beaten and assaulted by the four suspects, police said.

Sileo said he told police that the group took his two cellphones and wallet during the assault.

Sileo oversees various anti-violence programs at the Health Department and ran for a South Baltimore City Council seat last year.

He was treated at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center after the attack.

Video footage that captured the assault and assistance from community members aided in the four teenagers' arrest, Brandford said. He added that detectives are working to see if the group is connected with any other violent incidents in the city.

"While these suspects are young in age, they must be held accountable for their actions," Brandford said.

Parker's attorney, Nicole Love-Kelly, declined to comment. Lashley, Chalk and Randle did not have attorneys listed in online court records.

