Baltimore police seeking suspect in attack on McDonald's staff

Baltimore police are seeking a man they say assaulted employees at a McDonald’s in North Baltimore’s Radnor Winston neighborhood on Monday.

About 10 p.m. Monday, a man was inside the McDonald’s at 5100 York Road, where he jumped behind the counter and attacked several employees, according to police.

Three staff members were burned with hot grease and taken to hospitals for treatment, police said.

Police released a photo of the suspect Wednesday. Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Northern District police at 410-396-2455.

