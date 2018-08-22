Two suspects arrested in Hampden, Wyman Park robberies

Police have arrested two men accused of committing several robberies this month in Hampden, Wyman Park and surrounding areas.

“We were able to make arrests because of the assistance we received from the community and good investigative work by our patrol officers and detectives,” said police spokesman Jeremy Silbert.

Davon Brown, 22, of the 1400 block of Mountmor Court, is being charged with theft, assault, robbery and gun-related charges. He is charged with robberies that took place at the following locations:

Aug. 12 in the 3500 block of Ash St.

Aug. 12 in the 3600 block of Menlo Drive

Aug. 12 in the 6200 block of Biltmore Road

Aug. 15 in the 1500 W. 36 th St.

St. Aug. 15 in the 3600 block of Beech Ave.

No lawyer was listed for him in online records.

Juquante Gross, 21, of the 2400 block of Westwood Ave., is charged with theft, assault, robbery and gun-related charges. The robberies he is charged with occurred at the following locations:

Aug. 12 in the 3600 block of Menlo Drive

Aug. 12 in the 3500 block of Ash St.

Aug. 12 in the 6200 block of Biltmore Road

Police are still searching for suspects involved in a string of robberies that took place August 11.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives from the Citywide Robbery Unit at 410-366-6341.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik