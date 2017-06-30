Man sought for trying to rob Fells Point shop a second time; police make arrest in shooting over thrown chicken bones

Less than a month after Eric Chapman was released from jail after attempting to rob a convenience store, Baltimore police said he returned to the Fells Point shop, where he held up the same store clerk.

Police said Friday they are again searching for Chapman, 20, of the 800 block of E. Chase Street, who was released on June 6, after serving eight months for attempting to rob the Broadway Convenience Store in 500 block of S. Broadway in October.

Store employees told police that a man, later identified as Chapman, threatened to shoot the employee if he did not hand over money from the cash register. Police said the employee attempted to comply, but Chapman grew impatient and ran away.

The victim gave gave a description to officers and Chapman was quickly arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery.

Chapman spent eight months in jail while he waited for trial, was found guilty and was sentenced to two years, with all but eight months, or time served, suspended.

He was released from jail on June 6. On June 26, police said he returned to the Broadway Convenience Store, where the same employee from the attempted robbery in October said Chapman handed him a pink note, telling him to open the cash register or he would shoot him, police said.

The employee activated a panic alarm in the store and Chapman fled, police said.

Police said on Friday he remains at large, and is wanted for armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, and related charges. His attorney in the previous case could not be reached for comment Friday.

Police on Friday also announced charges in a double shooting over chicken bones being thrown in Harlem Park in April.

Gerald Gaffney, 26, of the 3500 block of W. Garrison Avenue, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and related charges.

Police said a 56-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 90-year-old woman suffered from a graze wound to her foot in the 1800 block of Harlem Avenue.

The elderly woman had yelled at the two younger people walking down the street to stop throwing bones. Others on the block then got involved in an argument. Police said Gaffney, who was among those throwing the bones, left the scene and then returned, opening fire.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and were expected to recover, police said.

Gaffney was previously charged in a double shooting in the 2700 block of Kinsey Ave. in Southwest Baltimore in April 2013.

Online court records show Gaffney was found not guilty in November 2014.

