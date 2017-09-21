Tip leads to arrest in downtown Baltimore shooting caught on camera, police say

A 28-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder in a downtown shooting that was captured on surveillance video last month, according to Baltimore Police.

Ronaldo Freeman, of the 2300 block of Riggs Ave. in the city’s Bridgeview Greenlawn neighborhood, was arrested Wednesday by warrant apprehension detectives, police said.

Freeman did not have an attorney listed in online court records Thursday, and could not be reached for comment.

A community tip received after police released footage from the incident led them to Freeman, they said.

The shooting, which left an unidentified 24-year-old man with a graze wound on his arm and a laceration to his head, occurred in the 100 block of N. Howard St., not far from Lexington Market, about 4:17 p.m. on Aug. 6, police said.

It occurred after a robbery “escalated,” police said.

