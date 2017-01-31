Man charged with October murder in North Baltimore

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection to an October murder, Baltimore police said Tuesday.

Curtis Robinson, of the 600 block of Dumbarton Road, is suspected of shooting 29-year-old Shannon Butler on Oct. 19, police said. Butler was shot at an unknown location before driving into the 4700 block of Alhambra Avenue in Baltimore's Wrenlane neighborhood, where he crashed his vehicle into several parked cars, police said. Butler later died.

Robinson is charged with first-degree murder and is currently in the Central Booking and Intake Center, police said.

Additional information was unavailabe in online court records Tuesday.