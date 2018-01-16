Armed robbery suspects at large after exchanging gunfire with Baltimore police at downtown 7-Eleven

Two armed suspects are at large after robbing a downtown Baltimore convenience store and exchanging fire with Baltimore police officers early Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. to the scene of the robbery — a 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of North Charles St. — after personnel monitoring a Citiwatch camera in the block noticed a robbery in progress, police said.

When the officers arrived, the suspects began shooting at them and the officers returned fire, according to police.

No officers were injured.

The suspects ran in opposite directions from the scene, and were not apprehended. Police were unsure if they were struck in the gunfire, and were checking local hospitals for gunshot victims, they said.

Police cordoned off a large stretch of North Charles, where evidence markers littered the sidewalk up and down the block — which was closed to traffic until about 9 a.m.

Courtesy Blair DuCray Baltimore police exchanged gunfire with two suspects who fled an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in downtown Baltimore early Tuesday. The store is on the corner at the left of this photo. Baltimore police exchanged gunfire with two suspects who fled an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store in downtown Baltimore early Tuesday. The store is on the corner at the left of this photo. (Courtesy Blair DuCray)

John Leppler, 28, an attorney who lives above the 7-Eleven on the second floor, said he and his girlfriend were awakened by gunfire. At first, he thought it was a dream, he said. Then he looked outside.

“It was literally right outside our window,” he said. “I saw the guns fired by the police officers and saw them sprinting up the street.”

Leppler said he watched as one officer fired a shot while running northbound on Charles. He then saw another officer fire a shot running westbound on Saratoga, he said.

He did not see any suspects.

“It was kind of disbelief, to be honest with you. Definitely scary,” he said. “Baltimore City's finest, right here, in a serious gun fight.”

Leppler said the 7-Eleven has been targeted before, but he still feels like he lives in “one of the safest places in Baltimore.” It felt odd walking out the rear entrance to his building Tuesday morning to head to work, as the front was still cordoned off by police tape, he said.

“The whole thing was pretty wild,” he said.

Jessica McPeters, 25, a server at a Horseshoe Casino restaurant who also lives in the building and was awoken by the gunfire, said the overnight robbery was “disappointing” and the trend of robberies at the store disconcerting.

Not long ago, she was shoved while walking into the 7-Eleven by suspects rushing out of the store after stealing a bunch of cigarettes, she said.

“We want to move now, honestly. We thought this was a decent area, which it is. I don’t feel unsafe,” she said. “But we won’t go to the 7-Eleven at night anymore, which is unfortunate.”

Later Tuesday morning, the store remained a crime scene, surrounded by police tape. Officers inside were taking scans of the space. Outside, a crime scene technician took a picture of what looked like a single bullet hole in the glass door of the store, and two small circular cavities in the surrounding walls that looked like additional bullet holes.

A police officer dug into the wall with a knife, looking for embedded bullets.

Inside, an evidence marker — No. 1 — stood in an aisle of the store. Another — No. 2 — stood at the foot of the front counter, amid bags of candy strewn on the ground.

Naomi Alfred, the building manager with Bay Management Group, said she had heard from multiple residents complaining about this not being the first time the store has been robbed, “which is unfortunately the norm here in Baltimore City, which is just horrible,” she said.

She said the store owners are so kind — something others in the area said Tuesday as well — and don’t deserve to be targeted in this way.

“I’m just thankful no one was hurt,” she said, as she waited to see if she could get into the store to assess whether there was any damage. “Thank goodness for that.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police described the first suspect as a tall male wearing a mask and dark coat. The second suspect was described as a shorter man wearing all black with a white scarf tied around his face.

Anyone with information may call police at 410-366-6341.

This story will be updated.