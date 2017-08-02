State's highest court allows stingray evidence in murder case

The state’s highest court has ruled that cellphone evidence that prosecutors say link a man to a 2014 murder in Northwest Baltimore can be used against him at trial.

The Maryland Court of Appeals this week reversed lower court rulings that suppressed that evidence in the case against Robert Copes, 40, who is charged with killing Ina Jenkins, 34.

“We’re very disappointed in the court’s ruling,” said Copes’ attorney, Brandon Mead.

A trial date has not been scheduled.

The remains of Jenkins’ burned body were found Feb. 4, 2014 behind a vacant building in the 4000 block of Penhurst Ave. Police said Copes killed Jenkins in his apartment across the street.

Detectives identified Copes after tracking three cell phone numbers connected to Jenkins, including one that was still in use, a homicide detective assigned to the case testified in court. Detectives obtained a court order to use a cellphone tracking device known as a stingray, and traced the number to Copes’ apartment. A stingray mimics a cellphone tower and helps locate a device’s location by triggering all phones in the area to connect to it.

Copes allowed a detective into his department, where the officer saw cleaning supplies, carpet that had been torn up, and bleach stains, the homicide detective testified. Police later found the phone they were searching for inside the home. Police obtained a search warrant and found Jenkins’ blood inside the apartment as well.

Copes was charged with first-degree murder on March 31, 2014. He maintains he is innocent, Mead said.

Copes’ attorneys moved to suppress the evidence, asserting that the police department’s “use of a cell site simulator was a warrantless and unreasonable search in violation of the Fourth Amendment.”

Circuit Judge Yolanda Tanner granted the motion, ruling that while she believed police investigators acted in good faith, following procedures that had been put in place by the city law department and the state's attorney's office, “it was nonetheless an unconstitutional search.”

The Court of Special Appeals affirmed Tanner’s ruling last October.

But the state’s highest court this week ruled that “the evidence need not be suppressed” because “the detectives in this case acted in ‘objectively reasonable good faith.’ ”

“We were very delighted in the opinion,” said Antonio Gioia, a prosecutor with the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

In a dissenting opinion, Court of Appeals Judge Michele D. Hotten wrote that the use of the stingray device requires a search warrant, or an order satisfying the constitutional requirements of a warrant unless an established exception applies. She said the use of the device in the Copes’ case “was insufficient to satisfy that threshold.”

The Copes case came at a time when Baltimore police and other departments around the country were withholding information about their use of stingray devices, citing nondisclosure agreements with the FBI. Baltimore’s use of the technology first came to light in a separate case in 2014, and the police department revealed that is had used the stingray device thousands of times without disclosing its use.

Maryland courts have since ruled in 2016 that police must obtain a probable cause warrant to track cell phones.

