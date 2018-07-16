Former 'Public Enemy No. 1' on trial in 2017 shooting after acquittal in firebombing case

A man acquitted last month on charges related to a 2017 house firebombing that resulted in the death of two teens was in court Monday on a different charge — that he shot at several people at the same residence two days earlier.

The trial is the second attempt by the State’s Attorney’s Office to convict Antonio T. Wright, 27, who police had labeled as a Public Enemy No. 1.

Prosecutors allege Wright shot at a group of five adults and two children, injuring one 20-year-old, as they entered on a home on Greenmount Avenue on March 16, 2017.

Wright, of Baltimore, is charged with reckless endangerment and attempted first-degree murder.

Wright was acquitted last month in a firebombing that killed Shi-heem Sholto, 19, and Tyrone James, 17 on March 18, 2017. Several witnesses had testified they saw Wright outside the home before the blaze, and one woman testified she saw Wright leaving the home when the fire started. But Wright’s attorney Warren Brown said witnesses’ accounts contradicted each other on details. Also, Wright’s wife had also testified she saw Wright at their home when the blaze started.

Shortly after the fire, police had identified Wright as a suspect and offered a $12,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. He turned himself in two days later, proclaiming his innocence while live-streaming on Facebook.

A jury acquitted him on all charges related to the firebombing.

During the trial, prosecutors alleged that the firebombing had stemmed from the earlier shooting.

During opening statements Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock said witnesses will testify they saw Wright before the shooting carrying a ski mask and reaching toward his waistband, and also that they saw Wright leaving the street, still carrying a mask. Stock said witnesses have said the shooter was wearing a ski mask.

Assistant public defender Jerome LaCorte told jurors that witnesses’ testimony will conflict, which he said makes it less credible.

“You will notice the statements of the witnesses develop” overtime, he said, alleging that some differ from initial statements with police compared to interviews given later in the investigation.

Dennis Thomas, 22, whose younger brother was injured in the shooting, testified Monday describing how he and others ran into the house to flee the gunfire. He said he had heard an argument earlier in the day on the street between Wright and others, including the two teens who died in the fire two days later.

Testimony is expected to continue Tuesday.

