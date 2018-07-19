Former 'Public Enemy No. 1' found not guilty in 2017 shooting after acquittal in firebombing case

A man once dubbed the city’s “Public Enemy No. 1,” who was accused of firebombing and a shooting in March 2017, has now been acquitted of all charges.

After about 90 minutes Wednesday, jurors found Antonio Wright, 27, not guilty of three counts of attempted first-degree murder after a three-day trial for a shooting on March 16, 2017, said his assistant public defender Jerome LaCorte.

“Wright is very happy to be exonerated and to be going home with his family,” LaCorte said Thursday. “I’m very glad the jury did the right thing.”

Prosecutors accused Wright of firing at a group of five adults and two children, injuring one 20-year-old, as they entered on a home on Greenmount Avenue. Two days later, a fire was started at the home, killing Shi-heem Sholto, 19, and Tyrone James, 17. Police charged Wright in both incidents.

A statement from the state’s attorney’s office thanked the victims for testifying.

“The witnesses took the stand after surviving a shooting, and an attempted fire bombing. We commend their bravery and hope they will some day heal from the physical and emotional scars that were inflicted upon them,” the statement said.

After authorities named Wright a "Public Enemy No. 1" and offered a $12,000 reward shortly after the incidents last year, Wright turned himself in but fiercely denied involvement while live-streaming on Facebook.

"I did not commit this crime," Wright said at the time. "I won't allow them to bring me in like an animal to portray what y'all saying on TV. ... Y'all judged me before y'all even knew anything. Y'all convicted me off assumption. And I didn't do it."

The Public Enemy No. 1 cases became a talking point during the recent Baltimore state’s attorney’s race. State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s campaign had touted that her office had previously convicted every Public Enemy No. 1 case that has gone to trial. She was re-elected in the Democratic primary on June 26.

The state’s attorney’s office noted that the Public Enemy No. 1 designations were given by the police department to indicate the severity of the crime committed, and that the office brought a strong case against Wright.

“[W]e work hard to effectively prosecute those suspected of these crimes. We presented relevant evidence to a jury in both cases, and unfortunately, the defendant was acquitted by juries of his peers, which are decisions that we must respect,” the statement said.

During both of the trials, Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Stock said the two incidents were connected, and stemmed from a neighborhood dispute involving the victims.

At the firebombing trial, which ended last month, several witnesses had testified they saw Wright outside the home before the blaze, and one woman testified she saw Wright leaving the home when the fire started. But Wright’s attorney Warren Brown said witnesses’ accounts contradicted each other on details. Also, Wright’s wife had also testified she saw Wright at their home when the blaze started. Wright was acquitted of all charges in that case.

At the shooting trial, LaCrorte also questioned the witnesses’ testimony, which he said changed over the course of the investigation and sometimes was contradictory.

“You will notice the statements of the witnesses develop” overtime, LaCorte told jurors during the opening statements in the shooting trial on Monday.

Wright could not be reached for comment Thursday. LaCorte said his client had to return to a facility in Western Maryland where he was being held to begin the release process.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5